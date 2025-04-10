Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Chiyaan Vikram's film to end its run at disappointing Rs 62 crore

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, the much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram starrer action thriller, was released very recently on 27 March. It is directed by S.U. Arun Kumar starring Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj as its leading star cast. Though it was a largely hyped film due to the star presence of Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, it was met with not a great box office response.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 ending worldwide gross

Even though this Chiyaan Vikram starrer was hugely hyped by the fans as well as the trade, it faced many hurdles against its box office success. Right on its opening day, the film fell into serious legal troubles, which limited its opening day numbers to just Rs 3.85 crore gross in India.

The film picked up with the trends later and ended up grossing Rs 42 crore worldwide over its first week. Even though the Tamil film enjoyed a highly positive reception from critics and ground-level audiences, this reception failed to translate into significant box office numbers. As Veera Dheera Sooran nears the end of its run, it is set to wrap up with a lifetime gross of nearly Rs 62 crore worldwide, with Tamil Nadu contributing over Rs 40 crore.

Compare the latest Chiyaan Vikram starrer, Veera Dheera Sooran, to his second film, Thangalaan. This action-adventure film, directed by Pa. Ranjith, was released in 2024. Though it received mixed reviews from the audience, it achieved considerable box office success, slightly bigger than Veera Dheera Sooran. Thangalaan collected Rs 72 crore worldwide, much higher than the expected lifetime sum of Rs 62 crore for Veera Dheera Sooran.

A prequel to the movie Veera Dheera Sooran Part 1 was already planned before its official release. However, as Part 2 has not performed very well, there remain doubts about whether Part 1 will ever be made. Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram will star in Thangalaan 2 and Dhruva Natchathiram, a Tamil spy action thriller. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

