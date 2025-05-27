Vidyapati OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Daali Dhananjaya's Kannada comedy drama film online

Vidyapati is a Kannada action comedy drama that hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Directed by Esham-Haseen, the movie received mixed responses at the box office, with many viewers feeling that the comedy portions fell flat. However, the film is now gaining momentum again following the announcement of its OTT release. Check out the details here.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Vidyapati

Vidyapati will start streaming on Sun NXT from May 28, 2025. The official announcement on the OTT giant’s social media read, “Ee Sukravaara, SunNXT-ige barthide Superhit Chalanachitra - Vidyapati."

Check out the official announcement of Vidyapati OTT release below:

Official trailer and plot of Vidyapati

The story of Vidyapati revolves around the life of Siddhu, a regular man with a desire for fame. He unexpectedly marries a film star named Vidya and their marriage propels him into the spotlight. The story begins with Vidya, disguised in sunglasses, sneaking out for street food. She meets Siddhu after he intervenes in a street harassment incident. A series of coincidences leads to their sudden marriage.

While Vidya continues her successful career, Siddhu handles her schedule and grows frustrated with his secondary role. Trouble begins when a local thug named Jaggu asks for a selfie with Vidya. After he misbehaves, she slaps him. Humiliated, Jaggu vows revenge and Siddhu fails to defend her. What happens next in the movie is now up to you to watch.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Vidyapati

Vidyapati is written, directed, and edited by Esham and Haseen. The film stars Nagabhushana, Malaika T Vasupal, Raghavendra Raghu, and Karthik Rao in key roles. It is produced by Daali Dhananjaya, with cinematography by Lavith and music composed by DOSSMODE.

N TejeshGanesh is the creative director, while A Sathish has handled the art direction. The executive producer is Yadunandan. Lyrics are penned by Sujith Venkataramaiah. Action sequences are choreographed by Arjun Master, Shivu Master, and Irfan Ameer, with dance choreography by Murali Master.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming OTT releases!

ALSO READ: Thudarum OTT Release: When and where to watch Mohanlal's crime thriller film as it crosses Rs 200 crore mark globally