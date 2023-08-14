Decoding Nayanthara's wardrobe in Jawan's Chaleya: From floral gown to high-shine sequins

The must-watch film of 2023- Jawan starring Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan is set to release in cinemas on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The newly released song, Chaleya, titled Hayyoda in Tamil brings forth a fresh and electrifying camaraderie between the lead actors. However, it is Nayanthara's signature style, in addition to infusing it with grace and elegance, adds a magical touch to the song.

A romantic red and blush pink printed gown or the high-shine sequin green skirt as some may call it, Nayanthara goes on to pull it all off with equal ease and grace. There is no denying, with her enviable moves on screen, she sure knows how to make the most of her statuesque frame. She brings beauty in the form of fitting numbers like no one else does. The song equally captures the essence of the heart's deepest desires, celebrating the power of love and how!

She is magical!

Nayanthara's flowy tulle gown featuring a corseted bodice and a long floor-touching skirt bottom is all about blooms and brushstrokes. Nayanthara never ceases to wow fashion lovers with her comfy style statement. Gorgeous hair with free waves and fun accessories complete her look that's perfect for your cocktail night. Honestly, I immediately fell in love with this outfit.

In an elegant long yellow dress

Kollywood's Lady superstar is a ray of sunshine in this yellow dress that comes with boat neck shoulders and adds a sense of cheerfulness. Known for her natural sense of style, she completed the look with neutral eyeshadow, kohl eyes and mascara-coated eyelashes. Wavy side-parted hair gave a fresh tough, kind of her signature hairstyle.

Bold and fearless

The next look from the song speaks volumes about Nayanthara's onscreen as well as off-screen personality, which is bold and fearless. She wears distressed denim with a blue spaghetti top and printed oversized shirt. Angle-length boots, fun accessories, and hair tied in a ponytail complete her comfy, cool yet stylish look.

In sequins

For star-studded occasions, Nayanthara shows us how to style a green sequin dress with a pink shirt, effortlessly. A day-to-night appropriate look, Nayan teamed it with a pair of red heels-a risky color blocking done without making it look tacky. Kudos to the costume stylist! Her look is proof that statement hues make an impact on casual outings.

A fail-safe date night staple

This is my personal favorite from all. This black outfit look of Nayanthara's proves that she is a trailblazer in the fashion industry like no other. One can see, the one-sided full sleeves dress exudes old-school glamour that features a sleek silhouette and a seductive centre-slit cut.

