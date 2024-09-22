Devara release trailer: Jr NTR takes on a fierce battle between courage and fear in Koratala Siva's action-packed film

Ahead of Devara's grand release on September 27, the makers of the film dropped a special trailer of the film to pique the interest of the fans. The trailer was unveiled on September 22. In the new trailer, Jr NTR can be seen going through an emotional turmoil with dreams that haunt him.

The trailer of Devara opens with Jr NTR sharing the story about his dreams where the sea turns blood red. The video further grips the audience with Prakash Raj's stunning voiceover as it boosts the storyline. The trailer introduces Saif Ali Khan as a ruthless antagonist who combats his opponents with utmost energy.

On the other hand, Janhvi is shown as a potential love interest for Jr NTR. The trailer further sets the stage for the introduction of the RRR star in dual roles - Devara and Vara - as they battle with courage to survive in the coastal lands.

Sharing Devara release trailer, the makers wrote, "You've heard a lot about courage. But not about FEAR. #Devara will show you what it truly is."

Check out the trailer below:

Devara is set to premiere in Andhra Pradesh at midnight on its release day, as recently announced. Additionally, officials have confirmed that the Jr NTR film will feature six screenings in theaters throughout the state on that day.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude to the government for the same, Jr NTR wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable CM, Sri Chandrababu Naidu garu, and Honourable Deputy CM, Sri Pawan Kalyan garu of the Andhra Pradesh government for passing the new G.O. for the Devara release and for your continued support of Telugu cinema."

Check out his post below:

Apart from Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film will also feature Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, Shruti Marathe, and Narain in prominent roles.

Are you excited to watch Devara in theaters? If yes, do let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR starrer Devara to have midnight shows in Andhra Pradesh; RRR star conveys gratitude towards state government