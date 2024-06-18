Did you know Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty suffers from rare laughing condition? Here's everything about it

Anushka Shetty is undoubtedly one of the most successful leading ladies in the South industry. The actor has been captivating movie lovers worldwide with her exceptional performances. Anushka Shetty’s choices of work have always been her USP. She knows how to pull the right strings with challenging roles. Her performance as Devasena in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali is still unforgettable for all of us.

Amidst the glory, how many of you know the Vettaikaran actor suffers from a rare laughing disorder?

Anushka Shetty suffers from rare laughing disease

Last year, in an interview, Anushka surprised everyone when she talked about her rare condition. She said that when something funny happens and she starts laughing, she can't stop herself. Sometimes she ends up smiling and laughing continuously for 15 to 20 minutes!

She even mentioned a funny incident during filming where she had to pause because of her uncontrollable laughter. Further, the Arundhati star added that the cast and crew will use her laugh time to take breaks and have their snacks and tea and later thank her for it.

As per a report in Indiaglitz, the actress said, “When watching or shooting for comedy scenes, I will literally roll on the floor laughing and the shooting has been halted many times."

However, this is not the first time that an actor has come out in public to discuss her health issues. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also hit the headlines after she revealed her diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects the muscles. Taking to her official Instagram account, Samantha posted a picture of herself as she sat on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

And not to forget Fahadh Faasil, who is currently riding high on the success of Jithu Madhavan's Aavesham, made a crucial revelation about his personal life at a recent public appearance.

The Pushpa actor did not shy away from talking about being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) at 41. His disclosure about his mental health can have a positive impact on raising awareness and improving people's understanding of individuals with different abilities.

What is Anushka Shetty up to in her career?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Shetty is all set to make her Malayalam debut with the horror film Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer. The news was confirmed by the film's director Rojin Thomas in March 2024.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures from the Kathanar set along with Anushka Shetty and his honorable team. Reportedly, the story of Kathanar is based on the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a renowned 9th-century priest with enchanting powers. Jayasurya plays the male lead in the film.

Initially, the film was intended to be produced by Vijay Babu of Friday Film House, with whom Rojin Thomas has previously teamed up on Phillips and the Monkey Pen and Home. Later, it was made clear that Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movie had taken up the project.

As per reports, the makers are planning to release the horror-thriller flick in multiple dubbed languages, including Malayalam, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada and other languages respectively.

