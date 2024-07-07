Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj lauds Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and predicts sequel's major twist; says 'Prabhas will...'

Kalki 2898 AD is making waves at the box office receiving positive feedback from the audience, critics, and the entertainment world. Now, Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's iconic TV show Mahabharat (1998) has talked about Nag Ashwin's directional Kalki 2898 AD. Praising the film and its storyline, Nitish applauded Nag Ashwin's efforts and vision.

Nitish Bharadwaj praises Kalki 2898 AD:

While talking to News 18, Nitish Bharadwaj lauded Nag Ashwin's "clever use" of Mahabharat characters and the futuristic birth of Mahavishnu’s last avatar in Kalki 2898 AD. He stated, "Hindi film producers must learn from the South as they are so deeply rooted in our scriptures and epics that even their inspirational versions seem correct."

The Mahabharat mentioned that Kalki seemed to have "definite visual inspiration from Mad Max movies." Nitish further explained how Kalki is different and how the story is more important to him and not the production design.

Praising Nag Ashwin, Nitish mentioned how the Kalki 2898 AD merged Mad Max movies and Mahabharat extremely well.

For those who don't know, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan's role in Kalki is directly inspired by Mahabharat. Amitabh plays the role of the immortal Ashwatthama who is out to protect the unborn child that Deepika Padukone’s character Sumathi is carrying. Whereas Prabhas is seen playing the role of Karn from the mythology.

Nitish Bharadwaj predicts Kalki 2898 AD's sequel:

Kalki 2898 AD's cliffhanger ending has left everyone on the edge of their seats. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the sequel and several theories about the characters and storyline are floating on social media. Giving his prediction about Kalki 2898 AD's sequel, Nitish stated, "Prabhas aka Karn will die in the ambition of being accepted by the villain despite Ashwatthama and Krishna showing him the path to redemption."

About Kalki 2898 AD:

Kalki 2898 AD was released on the big screens on June 27, 2024. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the story of Kalki 2898 AD revolves around Kalki, the mysterious tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

