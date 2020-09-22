  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Drug peddler associated with Ragini Dwivedi arrested in the Sandalwood drug scandal: Report

The news report further goes on to add that a person named Srinivas Subramanian aka Sri was arrested from his home in Sahakarnagar in the Sandalwood drug scandal.
18219 reads Mumbai
Drug peddler associated with Ragini Dwivedi arrestedDrug peddler associated with Ragini Dwivedi arrested in the Sandalwood drug scandal: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a news report by The Times of India, states that an alleged drug peddler with associations with actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in the Sandalwood drugs case. The news report further goes on to add that a person named Srinivas Subramanian aka Sri was arrested from his home in Sahakarnagar. The news reports state Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil, that Srinivas Subramanian used to have many parties at his home which were attended by many actors and regulars from Bengaluru's party circle. The news reports also add that the police have managed to seize 13 ecstasy tablets along with 100 grams of ganja, 0.5 gram of hashish and 1.1 gram of MDMA from Srinivas Subramanian's house. 

The news report quotes sources stating that actress Ragini Dwivedi had been to Srinivas Subramanian's home for 3 - 4 times at least in the past. As per the news report, Police sources have stated that  Akul Balaji and Aryann Santosh had spoken about Srinivas Subramanian and his alleged role in the sandalwood drug scandal. Furthermore, the report states that Srinivas states that the drugs seized from his home were for him. 

The police will continue with their investigation into the case. As per the news report, Ragini Dwivedi's associate named Ravishankar, has reportedly said in his statement that Sri Subramanian was also the owner of weekend homes, wherein he alongside Vaibhav Jain had hosted parties. These parties are where drugs were reportedly consumed. He adds actress Ragini had known of Sri Subramanian and also his wife.

(ALSO READ: Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail hearing pushed yet again)

Credits :TOI, Ragini Dwivedi's Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement