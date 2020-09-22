Drug peddler associated with Ragini Dwivedi arrested in the Sandalwood drug scandal: Report

The news report further goes on to add that a person named Srinivas Subramanian aka Sri was arrested from his home in Sahakarnagar in the Sandalwood drug scandal.

As per a news report by The Times of India, states that an alleged drug peddler with associations with actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in the Sandalwood drugs case. The news report further goes on to add that a person named Srinivas Subramanian aka Sri was arrested from his home in Sahakarnagar. The news reports state Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil, that Srinivas Subramanian used to have many parties at his home which were attended by many actors and regulars from Bengaluru's party circle. The news reports also add that the police have managed to seize 13 ecstasy tablets along with 100 grams of ganja, 0.5 gram of hashish and 1.1 gram of MDMA from Srinivas Subramanian's house.

The news report quotes sources stating that actress Ragini Dwivedi had been to Srinivas Subramanian's home for 3 - 4 times at least in the past. As per the news report, Police sources have stated that Akul Balaji and Aryann Santosh had spoken about Srinivas Subramanian and his alleged role in the sandalwood drug scandal. Furthermore, the report states that Srinivas states that the drugs seized from his home were for him.

The police will continue with their investigation into the case. As per the news report, Ragini Dwivedi's associate named Ravishankar, has reportedly said in his statement that Sri Subramanian was also the owner of weekend homes, wherein he alongside Vaibhav Jain had hosted parties. These parties are where drugs were reportedly consumed. He adds actress Ragini had known of Sri Subramanian and also his wife.

