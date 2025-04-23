ED Extra Decent OTT release: Here's where you can watch Suraj Venjaramoodu's Malayalam dark comedy online

Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer ED (Extra Decent) is a Malayalam dark comedy thriller that hit the big screens on December 20, 2024. Directed by Aamir Pallikkal, the movie was well-received by audiences following its premiere. If you missed it in theaters, then do not worry, as its digital debut is coming soon.

Where to watch Extra Decent

Extra Decent is set to make its digital debut four months after its theatrical release. The film will be available on Manorama Max soon, although the official OTT release date is yet to be confirmed. The announcement on the social media platform of the OTT giant read, "ED | Coming Soon on manoramaMAX."

Official trailer and plot of Extra Decent

The story of Extra Decent revolves around Binu, who struggles with mental health issues after witnessing the accidental death of his elder brother, Shibi. His family, particularly his father, shames him, while his sister, Nishima, builds a life abroad.

Soon, Binu uncovers a dark family secret linking his sister's birth to his brother’s death, triggering a descent into madness. As Binu starts controlling his family's life, his obsession grows, leading to a failed marriage plan for Nishima and turmoil in the household.

After a traumatic incident, Binu loses his memory, but his family’s attempts to suppress his past only bring his memories back. Pretending to remain amnesiac, he takes his family on a chaotic drive. What happens next in the movie is for you to watch online.

Cast and crew of Extra Decent

Extra Decent is helmed by Aamir Pallikkal and produced by Listin Stephen and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The screenplay is penned by Ashif Kakkodi, with Justin Stephen as the co-producer and Santhosh Krishnan handling line production. Sharon Sreenivas oversees cinematography, while Ankit Menon provides the musical score. The editing is managed by Sreejith Sarang.

The film features Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role, with Grace Antony, Shyam Mohan, Sudheer Karamana, and Vinaya Prasad rounding out the supporting cast.

