New South OTT releases this week (April 21-April 27): L2: Empuraan to Veera Dheera Sooran

We are almost towards the end of April 2025, and this month has witnessed many good releases in South Cinema, both on OTT and onscreen. Well, South Indian cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat as new films are set to debut on various OTT platforms. From gripping thrillers like L2: Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran to political comedy film Otha Votu Muthaiya, the lineup is exciting for the week.

Well, there are some new South Indian OTT releases this week to watch from the comfort of your home. Let's look at the latest South Indian releases streaming online this week.

1. L2: Empuraan on JioHotstar

Language: Malayalam

OTT Release Date: April 24, 2025

Lucifer sequel L2 Empuraan starring Mohanlal in the lead role with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the director, has taken the box office by storm by earning Rs 86 crore in 25 days. Released on a big screen on March 27, the biggest Malayalam release is all set to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar from April 24, 2025.

2. Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

OTT Release Date: April 24, 2025

​

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, touched the Rs 42 crore mark globally at the box office. The much-awaited part 2 of the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 24, almost a month after its theatrical release on March 26. Tamil film Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs.

3. Tharunam on Tentkotta

Language: Tamil

OTT Release Date: April 25, 2025

Kishen Das' Tamil romantic thriller Tharunam will start streaming on Tentkotta OTT platform from April 25. Directed by Arvindh Srinivasan, the film features Kishen Das, Smruthi Venkat, and Raj Ayyappa in lead roles.

4. Daveed on Zee5

Language:

OTT Release Date: April 18

Released theatrically on February 14, Daveed, starring Antony Varghese and Mo Ismail, is available to watch on the OTT platform, Zee5. The story of the film is about a former boxer, who is now a lazy bounder for celebrity events. He gets back into the ring after an unfortunate incident and a heated encounter with a Turkish star boxer.

