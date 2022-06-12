EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh on Major's success: We were underdog in Hindi, suddenly we had a showtime all over

Tollywood star Adivi Sesh has been flooded with rave reviews for his moving portrayal of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the recently released film, Major. "I'm so grateful and thankful for the love that's spreading. For me, the whole film was to spread the legacy of Sandeep," says Sesh as Major gets a massive reach across the country.

Sesh, who has a couple of interesting films in the pipeline thinks it will be challenging for him to detach from the character. "I think he (Major Sandeep) has come into me. It is going to be extremely tough to leave the character and I think, I have forever changed because of him, because of the life he lived, and I'm happy with the amount of love is showered me. It has definitely made me a better human being, more empathetic," Sesh expresses his feelings about playing an extraordinary character onscreen.

"My mother loved it and she thinks it is my best film. I think, 'ser uthake garve se I can look' that is the moment for me at home. We were the underdog in Hindi, suddenly we had showtime all over. I'm getting calls from Delhi, Kolkatta and from everywhere else. I got a call from a 9-year-old who wants to join the army after watching the Hindi version and not Telugu," Adivi who is just a few films old in the industry, feels proud of playing the life of Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought against terrorists and was killed in the 2008 attacks in Mumbai.

To note, Major released in Hindi on the same day as big-ticket entertainer Prithviraj headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Sesh has got the national spotlight with the film, Major. Asked if ever he gets worried thinking it will be tough to sustain in this business, the actor replies, "I do very selective films and that of the quality. Well, Major has been the game-changer for me. It is a gamechanger not because of the film but for its emotion."

Adivi is not chasing stardom but thinks there is immense pressure now for his next release HIT 2, a sequel to the blockbuster movie HIT which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. "The pressure is always there and I'm just an actor there, it is not my vision but me being an art of someone else's vision. I'm brought in because they wanted to make the franchise much bigger. The original was an edgy independent film and then they decided to have something bigger on the canvas, that's when they got me. No pressure as such, I'm doing the best I can. My competition is only to be better than what I was yesterday," said Sesh who has a lineup of movies including HIT 2 and Goodachari 2.

Major is a tribute to Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The last 40 minutes of the film are high on emotions. "The 40 minutes do not exist independently in the film, they exist because of the guy who he is," says Sesh who thinks he has evolved as an actor.

