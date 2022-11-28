EXCLUSIVE: Ajith Kumar to wrap up Thunivu on November 29; Film expected to release on January 11

After successfully working together on films like Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, Ajith Kumar and Boney Kapoor are all set to wrap up shooting for their next collaboration, Thunivu , directed by H Vinoth. After shooting at various locations over the last 6 months, Thunivu team is all set to call it a film wrap tomorrow i.e. November 29, 2022. This would also mark the beginning of the official countdown to the film’s release during the Pongal weekend.

“The team is shooting for a song in Chennai and this would be a wrap for Ajith Kumar on his 61st film. It’s an action thriller set against the backdrop of a bank heist and features Ajith in a role with grey shades. He is also sporting a special look in the film, which he himself considers to be the best of his career,” revealed a source close to the development.

That’s not all, Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios, and the distribution partners have also locked on the release date of Thunivu. “The tentative plan is to release the film on January 11. This has been decided after multiple discussions with all the partners. The post-production work is going on in full swing, and the team is committed to making it a big Pongal entertainer,” the source added.

Ajith Kumar vs Thalapathy Vijay at box office

Apart from Thunivu, Boney is also gearing up for the release of Maidaan, fronted by Ajay Devgn. The Amit Sharma directorial is set for a February opening. The music of Thunivu is done by Ghibran and the film is gearing up for a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. Ajith Kumar's 61st project will see him in an action-packed avatar. The film's first look shows him in a white shirt lounging in a chair, sporting a grey hair look and holding a submachine gun. Said to be a heist thriller, the Kollywood star apparently plays a character with different shades.