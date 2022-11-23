Thunivu Exclusive: Massive set work underway in Chennai; Ajith Kumar to wrap up song shoot on November 30

Thunivu is Ajith Kumar's third consecutive film with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. One of the much-awaited Kollywood films is set to hit the screens during Pongal 2023. While Thunivu is creating buzz among fans on social media, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that a huge set is being constructed in Chennai for the film's Chilla Chilla song shoot. "Ajith Kumar is set to start the shoot for the song tomorrow and the team will wrap it up on November 30. While Ajith has completed the dubbing for his scenes in the film, post-production work is progressing at a good pace," reveals a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, earlier we reported, Anirudh Ravichander and Vaisagh are the singer and lyricist respectively for the film's first single track titled Chilla Chilla. Music is by Ghibran. "The first song to be released shortly," adds the source.

Ajith Kumar's BTS picture from the dubbing session