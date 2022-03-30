EXCLUSIVE: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s Acharya to release in 1500 to 2000 screens; Big pre-release event planned

Yesterday, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that in director Koratala Siva’s Acharya, father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will share the screen space for about 20 to 25 minutes. We now have some more interesting updates on this upcoming Telugu action-drama, which releases on April 29. In an exclusive chat with us, producer Anvesh Reddy opens up on the movie’s pre-release plan, and a lot more. “As for the trailer, we haven't yet decided on what date we will unveil,” informs the filmmaker.

He further adds, “We might do it around two weeks before the release. Trailer launch may not be on a larger scale but we will have a pre-release event, which will be done close to a week before the release. That will be on a large scale. Everyone would be there for the release, including the fans and the media. We will decide on all the plans soon.” Besides Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya also features Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal, among many other actors in pivotal roles.

Further talking about the massive release of the film, Anvesh Reddy shares, “In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh itself, we will be releasing it in close to 1500 to 2000 screens. We are not looking into a pan India film right now. I don’t think we would be releasing it in Hindi or other languages dubbed. We might release it in Telugu only in other states also, but that will be minimum screens.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is presently garnering a lot of praise for his performance in SS Rajamouli’s recently released, RRR.

Also Read | Box Office: RRR continues to record Strong numbers on Tuesday; Goes past Rs. 450 crores in India