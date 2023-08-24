Exclusive: Dulquer Salmaan reveals when he will pair up with Mrunal Thakur again; I keep telling her...

Even though they have only done one film together, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have already established themselves as a beloved on-screen couple. Their chemistry was palpable in their first and only film to date, Sita Ramam. The two actors have not done or even signed any movies with each other since they worked together in Sita Ramam. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about doing another film with Mrunal.

Dulquer Salmaan talks about possibly reuniting with Mrunal Thakur

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dulquer Salmaan said that he and his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur should only do a film together if they are offered something that is as timeless as Sita Ramam. When asked about the possibility of reuniting with Mrunal, Dulquer shared that there is definitely a chance of that happening. But he also stated that they should not rush into doing a film together, especially considering how well-received their first outing was.

The Bangalore Days actor said, "I think we should definitely come together for something that is also very timeless. Sometimes, when you do something like a Sita Ramam, you should not dilute that by doing something mediocre. I keep telling her that we should wait for something really special." From his words, it is clear that both Mrunal and Dulquer will be waiting to collaborate until something as impactful as Sita Ramam comes along.

Check out the interview here:

From Sita Ramam to King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan has time and again spoken about what Sita Ramam means to him. The actor has constantly repeated that he has bid adieu to his romantic hero image after Sita Ramam. Dulquer is venturing into newer territories with his latest film, King of Kotha. The movie promises to be a full-on mass entertainer that showcases Dulquer in a massy avatar.

Coming back to Sita Ramam, the film’s cast and crew celebrated the movie's completion of one year via their social media handles. Fans also joined in on the celebrations. Dulquer penned a heartfelt long note on the occasion. He has also addressed Mrunal and stated that she became the perfect Sita to his Ram, writing, "You brought back something from a bygone era. Your incredible portrayal of Sita Mahalakshmi is timeless. Try as you might, they may never stop calling you Sita. Our friendship, mutual respect, and our common love for cinema translated into what is so celebrated on screen. I've forever got your back and will always root for you and your films."

