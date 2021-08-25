EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm feeling a little burnt out now, want to take a break', says Samantha Akkineni

It has been another good year for Samantha Akkineni after the massive success of The Family Man 2 and the recent 'Best Actress' win at IFFM 2021. There's no stopping for Samantha Akkineni as she has been shooting back to back for her upcoming projects. Samantha feels that she finally needs a break for a month or 2 and pamper herself on a holiday.

Samantha Akkineni, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, said, "I just want to take a break for a month or two...I'm feeling a little burnt out now." The stunner, who has not taken a single break in the last 11 years of her career, finally needs time to pamper herself and relax before jumping on to her next project.

Asked if she has planned for any holiday destination, Sam replies, "I haven't decided which place yet but definitely holiday is on cards."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni on her successful career: 'Being in this profession is the greatest gift'

She is only 34 and cementing her stardom like no other!

After The Family Man 2's promotions and release, Sam started shooting for Shankuntalam. She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad and headed to Pondicherry for the final schedule of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She is now back to Hyderabad and already shooting for brands and upcoming projects.