EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni on her successful career: 'Being in this profession is the greatest gift'

Samantha Akkineni has cemented her place as one of the top most achievers in the industry. One of Southern Cinema's brightest stars, Samantha Akkineni, with roles like Raji from The Family Man 2 or Swathi from Oh Baby, has reached the strongest point of her career.

The road to success might definitely not be an easy one for her but she has deployed her box-office power by bringing every character to life. Being in this profession is the greatest gift, says Samantha Akkineni as she opens up on touching new heights with her craft.

"I think it has been great learning...Being in this industry, being in this profession is the greatest gift... I have grown both, as an actor and person in these 11 years... I'm in a place I am very grateful for and all the great things happening for me," Samantha Akkineni says as she describes how her life has evolved professionally in the last 11 years of her career.

Sam's massive 'Best Actress' victory for The Family Man 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021 is currently the talk of the town. Asked if she is still processing her big win, Samantha replied, "Actually no, I'm just happy and this week has been all about accepting because when it was released, a lot of appreciated tweets came out and I could not digest as it was too much to have it. This week, winning this award has been really fun for me as I'm able to enjoy the success of the Family Man 2."

Leaving no stone unturned to play the role of Raji in TFM 2, Samantha Akkineni had even locked herself in a dark room for a few days. Speaking about her biggest takeaway as Rajji, Sam says, "Well, I don't think that I have ever dubbed so deep to play a role because I did a lot myself like to stay in a dark room and really tried to bring out something new in this role. I'm just glad that I was able to do, that when people say we can't take sides or say she is a bad or good guy, and that's my victory...because that is what I really tried hard to bring about and also see that suffering, pain and everything Rajji went through. I think that was my biggest takeaway that I could humanize her."

She is only 34 and cementing her stardom like no other! Samantha is not among those who let success get to them and instead, the diva makes sure to bring out her best with every film. Asked if Raji is the toughest character she has ever played in her career, she replies, "I think this (Rajji) and Oh Baby because I had never done comedy before. I was very nervous playing a caricature comedy because I was playing a much older woman. It was a very thin line and I had to make sure every day that the line wasn't crossed."

The stunner is being showered with congratulatory wishes on social media and everywhere else. On being asked how was the reaction of her family members and close ones on her big win at IFFM, Samantha shared, "It was quite unanimous because everyone was absolutely elated for me. I'm actually a person who usually can't stop smiling, laughing and giggling and they did not know that I could do something like this so convincingly."

