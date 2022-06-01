EXCLUSIVE: After Vikram, Kamal Haasan & Suriya to team up on another film; Haasan says, ‘I admire his work’

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan returns to the big screen on June 3 with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Vikram. It’s spearheaded by Haasan with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil alongside Suriya in a short appearance. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan opened up about getting Suriya on board the action thriller.

“I just called him up one day to do this role. It wasn’t a regular producer – actor call, I just told him ‘I want you to do this on 8 and 9’ to which he responded, ‘I can do it from 10’. We locked things and started the shoot. It’s a cameo, not a very big role. We have been wanting to work on a feature film for a while now and Vikram has set the ball rolling. Let’s say, Vikram is breaking the ice kind of a scenario,” says Kamal.

The actor turned producer turned writer turned director insists that he is a great admirer of Suriya’s work and vice versa. “Suriya is another great admirer of mine and I admire his work. In-fact, I have already approached him to do a film for Raaj Kamal Films, where I will take a back seat and watch him perform. He wanted to do a film with me, but he was nervous and worried,” informs Haasan, adding further, “We have given him a couple of scripts, which were initially meant for me. He said ‘that’s your script, how can I do it.’ But then I convinced him saying, ‘there’s nothing called your script and my script’. So yes, that’s how it all started.”

The ace actor confirmed that more details on the said project will be out soon. We had a detailed chat with Kamal Haasan to discuss Indian 2, his upcoming projects as an actor, the possibility of returning to the comic space again and the idea of reviving Sabhash Naidu. Stay tuned as the video will go live soon.

