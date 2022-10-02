EXCLUSIVE: Mani Ratnam on his dream of making Ponniyin Selvan: It is right it waited this long

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla during a recent interview, Mani Ratnam opened up about the same, "Many people have tried making this film earlier including you. What was it about this project which consumed so much from you?"

Mani Ratnam is currently basking in the success of his last release, Ponniyin Selvan I. Released in theatres on 30th September, the period historical drama has been garnering praises from all across. It might be interesting to know that the film had been under discussion for around 3 decades before finally making it to the big screens. The filmmaker initially attempted to helm the drama back in 1994 and later, he tried making it for the second time in 2011. However, both times, he could not due to budget issues.

Replying to this, he said, "It is a classic first of all. It is love by the people. It is probably the bestseller. Till today, in every book festival, it is the one that sells the most, it is something which people have taken to their heart and I have too. So, it was a dream for me to try and do this film, and in a way, it is right that I waited this long because I think today's technology has improved so much that we are able to do this film without too many compromises, and we have the liberty of doing it in two parts, which also makes it a little easier to condense a five-part book into a feature film."

Well, after seeing the phenomenal response to the first part of a two-part series, the movie buffs are eager to witness the second instalment in the franchise.

