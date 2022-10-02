EXCLUSIVE: Mani Ratnam on Rajinikanth's wish to be in PS1: I cannot bring in such a huge superstar...

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I was released in the theatres on 30th September this year and has been receiving overwhelming response ever since. The project enjoys an ensemble cast with Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and others in pivotal roles.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mani Ratnam was asked if it is true that Rajinikanth wanted to be a part of the film, but he refused saying that there is no character in the film as big as his personality. To this, the director replied, "That's true. He was fondly mentioning it, that is all because he is such a huge star and this has got so many characters. It has to be honest to the story. So I can't bring in a huge superstar in between this and so I told him that I will be taking a rain check with him."