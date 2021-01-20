EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi's romantic period drama?

According to our sources, the makers have locked Mrunal Thakur as the female lead in Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film.

Dulquer Salmaan has collaborated with director Hanu Raghavapudi for an upcoming untitled romantic period drama. DQ will play the role of a Lieutenant in the film which has the backdrop of a war. According to our sources, the makers have locked Mrunal Thakur as the female lead opposite Dulquer in the upcoming film. Yes, Mrunal, who recently opted out of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G, will be seen making her South debut with this film.

Well, the expectations are sky-high as the film brings together the fresh pair of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. An official announcement about the same is expected to be out soon. To the unversed, Mrunal is known for her work in Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut opposite in Vikas Bahl's biographical movie Super 30. In the same year, she played bagged another role as John Abraham's wife in Nikkhil Advani's thriller Batla House. She is also playing the female lead role in starrer Jersey, Hindi remake of Nani's Telugu blockbuster.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur reveals SHOCKING incidents of nepotism where she was snubbed for not being a starkid

Coming back to DQ's upcoming film, it will be made in multiple languages. Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies are backing the project. The official announcement with the conceptual poster was made on Dulquer's 34th birthday. The untitled project will have music by Vishal Chandrasekar.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, what do you think about this upcoming fresh jodi? Let us know in the comment section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×