EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya calls The Family Man his favorite web show; shares an unknown fact about Aamir Khan

Naga Chaitanya who is gearing up for his debut OTT performance in the web series called Dhootha was recently in conversation with Pinkvilla where the actor dwelled on a few candid questions.

The actor was in a vibrant mood answering some fun questions about his favorite web series, iconic performances by his contemporaries, and his willingness to act alongside stars in Hindi cinema.

Naga Chaitanya’s candid responses

Naga Chaitanya was talking about his next release Dhootha and his second collaboration with Sai Pallavi for the film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Moleti. As the conversation was diving into the end parts, Chay was subjected to a few rapid-fire questions that even made the actor smile really hard.

Q. One Indian web show that blew your mind?

Chay: I think The Family Man series.

Q. Whenever you make your debut in Hindi cinema as a lead actor, who would you like to be paired with?

Chay: Now you're getting tricky (laughingly), anyone…whoever is willing to work with me. I want to work with everyone.

Q. You have worked with Aamir Khan, tell us one thing we don’t know about him.

Chay: About Aamir sir. He loves singing old Hindi songs. He sings for us all the time.

Q. After Aamir, which Khan would you like to work with, Shahrukh, Salman, or Saif?

Chay: Very difficult, all of them. Seriously, I want to work with all of them. I think if you catch my previous interviews I have named them somewhere or the other. I’m a huge fan of Salman sir, Shahrukh sir, and Saif sir, all of them. I can’t pick one, it’s too hard.

Favorite performances by actors

Finally, Naga Chaitanya was asked about his favorite performances of actors from Indian cinema. Shahrukh Khan said he really loved the recent performance of him in Jawan.

Talking about his dad Akkineni Nagarjuna’s performance, Chay disclosed that he loves the 1994 film Hello Brother which was loosely adapted from Jackie Chan’s Twin Dragons and was also remade in Hindi twice as Judwaa and Judwaa 2.

Talking about his co-star Sai Pallavi, Chay said that his favorite performance by Sai was her role in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. Interestingly, the same film was remade in 2016 by the same name with Naga Chaitanya in the lead role where Shruti Haasan played Sai’s role.

Finally, Naga Chaitanya was asked what makes him happy to which the actor laughingly said, Life makes him happy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya spills details on Dhootha character and OTT debut