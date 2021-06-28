  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara to romance megastar Chiranjeevi in Mohan Raja directorial; Details Inside

The shooting of the film will commence from August after Chiranjeevi wraps up Siva Koratala's Acharya.
49732 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2021 11:39 pm
Nayanthara to romance Chiranjeevi EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara to romance megastar Chiranjeevi in Mohan Raja directorial; Details Inside
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Reports have been doing rounds since a very long time that lady superstar Nayanthara would be reprising the role of Manju Warrier in the Telugu remake of Lucifer. Contrary to the media reports, it is learnt that director Mohan Raja has re-worked on the script and now the Telugu version will have new flashback episodes where Chiranjeevi will have a romantic story. To bring the best for the Telugu audience and also to connect with the legion of megastar fans, the makers have made some changes to bring in ‘love angle’ in the political thriller. 

To make Nayanthara's role a bit significant in the flashback episodes, the makers have re-worked on the script. The shooting of the film will commence from August after Chiranjeevi wraps up Siva Koratala's Acharya. This is for the second time Nayanthara will be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in a romantic role. Even in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi had two romantic leads-Nayanthara and Tamnnaah Bhatia. 

Apparently, Chiranjeevi was unhappy with the 'corrections' made by directors like Sujeeth and V V Vinayak in the Lucifer remake and so, he brought Tamil director Mohan Raja to helm the much-awaited project. Although he liked the original content, he wanted to make a lot of changes to make it mass-centric filled with love, emotion and action in the right measure. 

Nayanthara has always been selective about her work in Telugu films. Probably, she liked the ‘well-etched role in ‘Lucifer’ remake to say ‘yes’ to Telugu move once again. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Lucifer Telugu Remake: Chiranjeevi to join sets post Sankranti 2021; Director Mohan Raja pens a heartfelt note
Lucifer Telugu Remake: Mohan Raja to helm the project starring megastar Chiranjeevi?
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Mahesh Babu is all praises for the Chiranjeevi starrer post watching its trailer
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Aamir Khan sends his wishes for Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan post watching the trailer
Nayanthara to break her no promotions policy for Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Vijay's Bigil?
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia & other cast revealed
Anonymous 3 days ago

Grandpa romancing young women