EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot in June after 6 years of being together

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan, the power couple of the South, who always manages to grab the limelight with their endearing love for each other, have become the talk of the town again with their latest marriage reports. Yes, the tinsel town is buzzing with reports of the couple planning to finally take their relationship next level, and this time we bet it's true.We say this because a little birdie has confirmed to us that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot in June.

Although several reports state that the couple will be getting married on June 9 in Tirupati. It is yet to be awaited for official news. However, a source has revealed to Pinkvilla that the date and venue have not yet been decided.

A little birdie told us, "Yes, they are getting married. But it is too soon to reveal anything as everything is at the initial stage and discussions are underway. Once everything is decided, they might announce it officially to their fans soon."

For the unversed, the lady superstar had already confirmed her engagement with Vignesh and the couple has been living in a live-in relationship since a few years now. Addressing about flaunting her engagement ring in one of the photos with Vignesh, Nayanthara clarified on a chat show, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. The lovely couple have been in a relationship for 6 years and are madly in love with each other. What looks like it, Nayanthara has finally decided to take that upward leap in her personal life post the blockbuster success of their second outing Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and we are super excited.

