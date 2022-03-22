EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to have a baby? Here's the truth

Fans have been eager to know whether Nayanthara is secretly married to Vignesh Shivan. With speculations doing rounds that the couple is secretly married and plans to have a baby through surrogacy, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that there is no truth to these reports.

Nayanthara has a huge lineup of films, including one with Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee and is laser-focused on the same. A source close to the actor has denied the reports saying, "Nayanthara has a huge lineup of films. She is not getting married anytime soon. We can all laugh about these reports because they keep coming every 3 months. Marriage is not on cards for them yet."

For the unversed, the lady superstar has already confirmed her engagement with Vignesh and the couple has been living in live-in since a few years now. Addressing about flaunting her engagement ring in one of the photos with Vignesh, Nayanthara clarified on a chat show, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

Up next, Nayanthara has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is set to release soon. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as lead actors.