EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to have a baby? Here's the truth
Fans have been eager to know whether Nayanthara is secretly married to Vignesh Shivan. With speculations doing rounds that the couple is secretly married and plans to have a baby through surrogacy, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that there is no truth to these reports.
Nayanthara has a huge lineup of films, including one with Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee and is laser-focused on the same. A source close to the actor has denied the reports saying, "Nayanthara has a huge lineup of films. She is not getting married anytime soon. We can all laugh about these reports because they keep coming every 3 months. Marriage is not on cards for them yet."
Up next, Nayanthara has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is set to release soon. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as lead actors.