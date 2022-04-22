EXCLUSIVE: NTR30 to be shot on massive set in June; Koratala Siva on Jr NTR, storyline, Alia Bhatt rumours

To be an out-and-out action entertainer, NTR30, one of the much-awaited films marks director Koratala Siva's second collaboration with Tarak after Janatha Garage (2016). After the massive success of RRR, all the eyes are on the NTR-Siva movie. "It is high on an emotional note and very powerful script," reveals Acharya director Koratala Siva.

"My last with NTR was a blockbuster and we are excited for the second. Scripting is very much done... it is high on an emotional note and very powerful script...very strong character set in a very very new, never seen backdrop. I don't want to disclose much at the moment but soon I will speak. So once I'm done with Acharya, will take a short break and start the preps with NTR in May. So we will be announcing cast and crew maybe around May 28th," Siva spills the beans on the upcoming mammoth project that is apparently being made on Rs 300 crore budget.

Adding further about the shooting schedules and shoot locations, the Bharat Ane Nenu director reveals, "Shoot should start probably in June. My films are mostly shot in the sets and I'm only the guy who shoots on the big sets. Even for Acharya, I couldn't find a proper organic temple town, so finally we decided to create our own temple town and to be very honest, this is one of the biggest sets ever made in India. A group of people can now actually pack their bags and live in that town, we have built such kinds of sets. For the NTR movie also, it is going to be very massive. We will create our own sets."

Asked if he has any plans to go Pan-India with NTR30, Koratala Siva replies, "I don't believe in Pan-India or Pan-South, but if the script requires, we will."

There have been strong reports about Alia Bhatt being the front runner to play the female lead opposite NTR in NTR30. "Nothing has been finalised. There are many reports if she is or not but actually, I just finished my script and narrated it to NTR. That's it. I have to get out of Acharya and he just got out of RRR, we will take a small break and then finalise things," reveals Siva who is one of the biggest directors in Tollywood and almost all of his films are considered among the blockbuster hits.