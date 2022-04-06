NTR 30 EXCLUSIVE: Jr. NTR & Kortala Siva’s next to be made on a budget of Rs 300 crore; Massive action blocks

Jr. NTR is currently riding high on the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is roaring at the box office across the globe. The movie has established him as a known entity in the Hindi belts too and laid the platform to explore the Hindi market with every passing film. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt from reliable sources that Jr. NTR is all set to take things to the next level with director Kortala Siva’s yet untitled film.

“Jr. NTR was always confident about the outcome of RRR, and hence, he was clear to be associated with stories that cross the regional boundaries again. His next with Kortala Siva is being planned as a mega project to be mounted on a budget of Rs 300 crore,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film goes on floors in June.

Buzz is, Alia Bhatt too is a part of this mega budget actioner with a strong social message in its backdrop, however, we hear the team is working towards sorting out all the dates before making an announcement. The movie will be shot over a period of 6 to 7 months at multiple locations with the target of bringing it to the big screen in summer 2023 holidays. It marks the second collaboration of Jr. NTR with Kortala Siva after the blockbuster, Jantha Garage.

The yet untitled project would be the biggest ever that he is making, and according to insiders, the duo is planning to act to the next level. “Special planning has already begun to mount the action set pieces in a certain way. Everyone is aware about the expectations and hence, they are all leaving no stone unturned to make it a worthy follow up to RRR,” the source informed.

Kortala is meanwhile gearing up for the release of his next with Chiranjeevi, Acharya. The movie also features Ram Charan in an extended appearance and is all gearing up for an April 29 release. It’s among the most anticipated films of the month in AP/TG. NTR on the other hand will soon be going on a break, before he jumps into the mode of NTR 30 in June.

