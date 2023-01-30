EXCLUSIVE: Pawan Kalyan made an intimate confession on quitting acting on Unstoppable with NBK 2

The finale episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 will see Pawan Kalyan as a guest and will take viewers on an unforgettable ride through the life and times of the actor-politician. The curtains are about to rise on the sizzling finale of Unstoppable 2 with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Balayya. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Pawan Kalyan made some interesting confessions during his chat with NBK.

Balayya delved deep into the story of Pawan's journey in the film industry. From getting into acting due to the encouragement of his sister-in-law Surekha and Allu Aravind's mother Kanaka Ratnam, to his early struggles in the industry, including a dance sequence that had him feeling like a fish out of water, PK said it all. He said, "I had to dance on top of a bus at Jagadamba Centre in Vishakhapatnam, and I was so self-conscious that I thought I was going to melt into the pavement. I remember calling my sister-in-law and telling her that I was done with Acting, that I couldn't handle the attention."