EXCLUSIVE: Pawan Kalyan made an intimate confession on quitting acting on Unstoppable with NBK 2
For the first time ever, Pawan Kalyan also opened up about his personal life and three marriages.
The finale episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 will see Pawan Kalyan as a guest and will take viewers on an unforgettable ride through the life and times of the actor-politician. The curtains are about to rise on the sizzling finale of Unstoppable 2 with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Balayya. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Pawan Kalyan made some interesting confessions during his chat with NBK.
Balayya delved deep into the story of Pawan's journey in the film industry. From getting into acting due to the encouragement of his sister-in-law Surekha and Allu Aravind's mother Kanaka Ratnam, to his early struggles in the industry, including a dance sequence that had him feeling like a fish out of water, PK said it all. He said, "I had to dance on top of a bus at Jagadamba Centre in Vishakhapatnam, and I was so self-conscious that I thought I was going to melt into the pavement. I remember calling my sister-in-law and telling her that I was done with Acting, that I couldn't handle the attention."
The finale episode is set to air on aha in two parts- on the 3rd and 10th of February. For the first time ever, the Powerstar also opened up about his personal life, including the ups and downs of his three marriages and other never-before-told stories.
Get ready for a roller-coaster of emotions and laughs ft. Pawan Kalyan!
Pawan Kalyan's new film with Sujeeth
Pawan Kalyan has united with Saaho director Sujeeth for an untitled project. The pooja ceremony of the prestigious film was held at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on January 30. S Thaman, who scored the music for Pawan Kalyan’s super hit Bheemla Nayak, is the composer.
