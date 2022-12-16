EXCLUSIVE Pawan Kalyan to grace Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show Unstoppable with NBK 2

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. Yes, you read that right! "Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna coming together will be a very rare sight. The makers have not locked any dates as of now for the shoot but the Jana Sena chief is likely to shoot for the episode next week. An official announcement on the same will be made soon," reveals a source close to the development.

It would be interesting to see both the stars, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan sharing the same stage and having a candid chit-chat. This is going to be a mega feast for both PK and Nandamuri fans. This is going to create a huge buzz among the political circles since Balayya represents TDP and Pawan Kalyan is from Jana Sena. "This episode is expected to do wonders," adds the source.