EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna papped shooting for Thalapathy 66 in Hyderabad

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited untitled film, Thalapathy 66 has been grabbing the attention since its inception. Backed by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is being helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The team is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad and we have got our hands on a BTS photo of Rashmika and Vijay from the sets.

One can see, Rashmika is wearing a floral mini dress and rehearsing her dialogues while Vijay can be seen sporting a casual look in blue. A few important sequences were shot before in the first schedule and now, the team has geared up to complete the major chunk of the film in the Hyderabad schedule.

Billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a never before played role, a very headstrong role opposite Vijay. A few days ago, Vijay and actress Khushbu Sundar were papped shooting for the film at a flower garden in Chennai.

Meanwhile, S Thaman is scoring the music for the film. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha are playing a prominent cast in the movie. The film is scheduled for Pongal, 2023 release.

