EXCLUSIVE: 'Prashanth Neel creates a special world': Shruti Haasan on working with Prabhas in Salaar

“I’m really really excited being a part of these projects because of the characters I’m playing and people I’m working with. Also, it is special because it is my third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni. I loved Prashant sir’s work in KGF and I think he really creates a special world that you get a grand feeling as an audience and actor. I’m having the best time of my life working on these films as both the characters (in Salaar and NBK107) are so different from each other,” said Shruti Haasan.

Shruti Haasan is on a roll as she has not one but three big-ticket projects in her kitty that are Prabhas starrer Salaar, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 107th film and a film opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi. Shruti is over the moon and feels blessed about the same. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the stunner shared her excitement about playing characters that are ‘different from one another.’

Talking about her film with Chiranjeevi, tentatively titled Mega 154, the film is touted to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer. Directed by Bobby, the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, Shruti recently launched her independent track ‘She is a Hero’ which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women. The track has received a good response for its music and lyrics.

On Mental Health Day recently, Shruti, actor and daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, expressed how music is something that has always helped her share her inner war. “I feel music has been very much my artist, a friend. I’m humbled by the music! Writing and music- are 2 things that have very much helped me to share my inner war. I think most of us go through life feeling, on some days when nobody gets us, there is so much inside me that I want to bring out and I always think that I have music to bring those things out, inner war out,” she said in a chat with Pinkvilla.

Also Read| Mental Health Day Exclusive: Shruti Haasan- 'People should keep talking till it is normalized'