EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj opens up about Gold with Nayanthara: ‘It’s a fun thrilling film in the Neram space’

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Prithviraj is teaming up with Premam director, Alphonse Puthren for the first time on a feature film titled Gold. Soon after, the makers officially announced the project and revealed that Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be the female lead of this much awaited film. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla for the promotions of Bhramam, Prithviraj opened up about the Alphonse Puthren film.

“I am shooting for this film right now and actually speaking from the sets of Gold. I am also co-producing it. Gold is again one of the fun breezy entertainers that Alphonse is known for and it’s refreshing for me as an actor too. It got me the chance of being a part of this crazy fun thing and that doesn’t happen often,” says Prithviraj. The actor informs that he and Nayanthara aside, Gold rides on a formidable ensemble with almost 50 actors on board the project.

“It’s an Alphonse Puthren film and I don’t think I need to say anything more than that regarding Gold. It has got a huge star-cast starting from Nayanthara and the list has got 47 other actors. It’s going to be a fun thriller film, very much in the Neram space, that Alphonse did before Premam. I am looking forward to it,” he smiles. His 2019 acclaimed film, Driving Licence is gearing up for a remake in Hindi.

When asked to comment on the same, he keeps it short, “Driving Licence is being remade and I am also involved in the Hindi version as a producer. We are doing it with Dharma (Karan Johar) but other details will be shared at the right time. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is being remade too, I think with John,” he concludes. Stay tuned for more updates only on Pinkvilla.

