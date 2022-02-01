EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani on controversies, rumours about her personal life: I'm not answerable to the world

Priyamani is creating a rage with her powerful roles in web shows. After The Family Man 2 and His Storyy, she is set to touch hearts with her portrayal of Anupama in the web series, Bhamakalapam. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Priyamani opened up about how she doesn't relate to her character Anupama from the show, who is shown as a homemaker, loves cooking and is a nosy housewife.

"I'm not at all like Anupama from the series. She (Priyamani) is not at all like Anupama. First things first, she doesn't know cooking. I don't know cooking and my husband does all the cooking and I do all the eating. Secondly, I'm not at all nosy contrary to what Anupama is in the web series. I like to stick to my own life, be me and within. I'm basically a home bird and probably go out when only needed. I don't think so I ever want to be like Anupama," said Priyamani as she opened up about how much relates to Anupama in real life.

actor Priyamani because if not today, tomorrow the whole thing will die down

On the similar lines of the plot of her show, asked about how she deals with controversies, rumours about her personal life. Priyamani reacted saying, "I have learnt to deal with it. I feel if you react more to it, it is like adding fuel to the fire. Take from one side and leave it from another because if not today, tomorrow the whole thing will die down. I believe that if you react more to it then people will think there is something true to it and as I said, it is like adding fuel to the fire, which you don't want to. At the end of the day, you know what is true and you are answerable only to your family, husband and not to the whole world. Yes, but if things go way out of control then damage control has to be done and if you believe that it is not holding anything and it is just some stupid rumour that has come up, I just avoid it."

For the unversed, Priyamani has hit the headlines in the past for her choices of clothes to being accused by her husband Mustafa Raj's first wife.