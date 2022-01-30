EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani praises Samantha and Nayanthara; Says 'Now heroines are not just for glamour quotient'

Priyamani received immense appreciation from all corners with her strong role in The Family Man 2. Among the Hindi speaking audience, she might be a new face but Priyamani has carved a niche for herself as a powerhouse performer down South. The stunner, recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla shared her take on how times have changed where actresses can carry an entire film on their shoulders.

Not one to mince her words, the actress said, "definitely things have changed for good...I think gone are the days when the heroine was just as glamour quotient, and by glamour quotient, I don't mean by only wearing short clothes. I mean like not just be a romantic lead opposite the big hero and that is also there but I think somewhere down the line the character the roles have changed wherein heroine is also given importance in the movie. As in she is not just the pretty face, but there is mettle for her to do in the film as well."

She continued addressing the relevant topic, "there are so many people who have taken over the world. Nowadays, there are so many heroine oriented projects where the heroine is the hero and she carries the entire film on her shoulder. For example, how Samantha did 'Oh Baby' or Nayanthara who is doing pretty well. She is dabbling in both a normal commercial cinema where she is paired opposite Rajinikanth sir or paired opposite Vijay and another side she is doing movies like Netrikarann, Maya and such wonderful projects.

I think times have changed and people are also accepting that heroines are not only there for glamour quotient or romance the heroin in Switzerland, New Zealand or wherever. They have more than it to contribute to the cinema. Now the whole scenario has changed where a lot of us are getting equal importance."

actor Priyamani My husband also found Samantha hot in Oo Antava

As we all know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is breaking stereotypes and her latest dance number Oo Antava from Pushpa is being celebrated across the country.

Expressing what and how she felt about the song, Priyamani said, "I think Samantha looked hot in the song and not just me even my husband found her hot. Probably, if you Sam's whole career she has not done anything like this. Kudos to her for taking it and accepting it gracefully. I'm sure so many people might have downloaded the song and already making reels on it. It has become the number one song and hats off to Devi Sri Prasad for coming up with such a wonderful song. The choreography is done so beautifully and I'm repeating myself, Samantha looked hot in the song."

Meanwhile, Priyamani’s Telugu film Bhamakalapam will soon premiere on Aha.