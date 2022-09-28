EXCLUSIVE PS I: Karthi on how scared he is of Mani Ratnam; Reveals why he is not repeating directors

Ponniyin Selvan I, the highly anticipated historical drama directed by Mani Ratnam is gearing up for a massive theatrical release. The movie is getting released in five languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Meanwhile, Karthi who plays one of the lead roles in Ponniyin Selvan opened up about his experiences on working in the magnum opus. The popular actor, who started his career as an assistant director of Mani Ratnam in Ayutha Ezuthu, revealed how scared he is of the veteran filmmaker.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karthi shared: “I’m a little less scared now. Less scared, but still scared. With this film, I think Mani sir actually opened up a lot, unlike when I was an AD. Even in 2017, he was very glued to what he was doing. But this time, he was chatting with us, he was cracking jokes, sometimes when we were on a boat, he was smiling – that’s very rare. He was pulling our legs; he was having fun. It didn’t feel like Mani sir actually. He was really enjoying in the sets.”