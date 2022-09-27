EXCLUSIVE PS1: Jayam Ravi reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction on Mani Ratnam finishing shoot in 150 days
As the much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for release, the promotions are underway and the star-studded is grabbing all the limelight. Jayam Ravi, who is playing the role of Chola King in the magnum opus, shared a funny anecdote of SS Rajamouli's reaction to Mani Ratnam finishing the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 shoot in 150 days.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jayam Ravi said SS Rajamouli said 'don't scare me' while reacting to Mani Ratnam finishing the shoot of the periodic film in just 150 days. The actor shares, "I have told Rajamouli sir that we have finished two parts of Ponniyin Selvan in 150 days. Then Rajamouli sir got up from the chair and said don't say me this and scare me. I took 5 years to finish two parts. So that's the respect he have towards Mani sir. And he couldn't believe that at first before. And then later, he asked how you worked and all, to learn from the master."
For unversed, SS Rajamouli, who made blockbuster movies like the Baahubali franchise and RRR, shot the periodic dramas for 5 years with his cast and crew.
This magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, and from the trailer, it seems like the book has been adapted on the silver screens with keen precision. This highly-awaited project will reach the audience on the 30th of September this year and will see Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayaram Ravi in main roles, along with Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in secondary roles.
