EXCLUSIVE PSI: Trisha on viral selfie with Aishwarya Rai: Mani sir saw both of us like yapping away

Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for the grand release on September 30. The film features a star-studded cast, which has become a major reason for the buzz on social media. Recently, a pic of Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicking a selfie on the sets of the PS1 went viral on the internet. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Trisha Krishnan opened up about the viral pic and her bond with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Speaking about her bond and viral selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha said, Trisha said, "I was fortunate enough to meet her on the first day of my shoot. She is so friendly. She is already very familiar with the unit as she did many films with Mani sir. And we kinda hit off. Although on day one, we just had probably two shots and then there is so much hype about the face-off scene and the whole unit was gearing up for that. But by then what had happened was we already hit off and chatted a lot so for that particular scene, Mani sir saw both of us like yapping away and he was like listen, guys, this is a really complicated scene shooting over for two days. So we appreciate it if you guys don't spend time with each other. And that selfie happened on the day of the face-off scene and we just clicked for memories. And you know someone from the unit captured it."