EXCLUSIVE: Rakshit Shetty to start Kirik Party 2 after Richard Anthony – Here’s all you need to know

The 2016 romantic comedy, Kirik Party fronted by Rakshit Shetty, is termed to be one of the finest Kannada films till date. It featured Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in key roles and even today is in the conversation for the slice of life treatment to the tale of friendship and love. And now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakshit Shetty has confirmed that a sequel to Kirik Party is in the works.

The actor is currently working on the spin off to his directorial debut, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, titled Richard Anthony. When asked to comment on Kirik Party 2, Rakshit said, “Yes, we will start work on Kirik Party 2 after Richard Anthony. I am writing the sequel right now in my head, and I will soon put it on paper. It’s a film with the same characters and we will be taking a 10-year leap in the story.”

Rakshit is currently gearing up for the release of 777 Charlie. It’s a friendship tale of a dog and a man and is gearing up for a release on June 10. It is Rakshit’s attempt to appeal to the national audience. So, what were the challenges of shooting with a dog? Rakshit explained, “When you are acting with another human, it’s always give and take. Acting is nothing but reacting, but Charlie is not acting, he is just giving a few takes based on what he is taught. Luckily, I had workshops with Charlie before every schedule. We were together for 7 to 10 days before the shoot and that made things easy.”

