EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan goes under isolation after his vanity driver passes away due to COVID 19

Realising the grimness of the situation, we hear that Ram Charan has gone under isolation.

Tollywood star Ram Charan who was shooting for Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya has strictly isolated himself at home. Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases, the actor decided to immediately call off the shoot of Acharya, which was happening in Hyderabad. As earlier we reported, Ram Charan's personal vanity driver recently passed away after battling with Coronavirus complications. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that this came as a rude shock to the star who is very attached to his team members.

Realising the grimness of the situation, we hear that Ram Charan has gone into extreme isolation from the external world right now. Meanwhile, Ram Charan's uncle and Chiranjeevi's brother Pawan Kalyan is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at his farmhouse. The Vakeel Saab actor decided to take the test after his personal staff and members of Jana Sana Cheif got infected with Coronavirus. Also, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya's villain, Sonu Sood recently tested positive for the virus while he was shooting for the film.

Meanwhile, director Siva Koratala has wrapped up a major part of Acharya's shoot. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are now only concerned about everyone's safety and not about the film's completion which is of just 10-12 days.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, has announced a free vaccination service amidst Corona Crisis on his own support for all Cine artists and journalists above 45 years.

Take a look:

Thank you for your kind acknowledgement Madam Governor@DrTamilisaiGuv , on behalf of #CCC. Your appreciation means a lot to every member who is contributing to this initiative through #CoronaCrisisCharity ( #CCC) https://t.co/n6vgeCuznp — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 22, 2021

