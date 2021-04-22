  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan goes under isolation after his vanity driver passes away due to COVID 19

Realising the grimness of the situation, we hear that Ram Charan has gone under isolation.
3447 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan goes under isolation after his vanity driver passes away due to COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood star Ram Charan who was shooting for Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya has strictly isolated himself at home. Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases, the actor decided to immediately call off the shoot of Acharya, which was happening in Hyderabad. As earlier we reported, Ram Charan's personal vanity driver recently passed away after battling with Coronavirus complications. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that this came as a rude shock to the star who is very attached to his team members. 

Realising the grimness of the situation, we hear that Ram Charan has gone into extreme isolation from the external world right now. Meanwhile, Ram Charan's uncle and Chiranjeevi's brother Pawan Kalyan is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at his farmhouse. The Vakeel Saab actor decided to take the test after his personal staff and members of Jana Sana Cheif got infected with Coronavirus. Also, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya's villain, Sonu Sood recently tested positive for the virus while he was shooting for the film. 

Meanwhile, director Siva Koratala has wrapped up a major part of Acharya's shoot. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are now only concerned about everyone's safety and not about the film's completion which is of just 10-12 days. 

Also Read: Tovino Thomas tests negative for COVID 19; Requests fans to take extra care and stay safe 

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, has announced a free vaccination service amidst Corona Crisis on his own support for all Cine artists and journalists above 45 years. 

Take a look: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan’s jaw dropping chemistry in the first look poster from Acharya steals the limelight
Ram Charan is all praises for power star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab; Congratulates and thanks the team for it
Ram Charan sends the internet into a meltdown as he flaunts his chiselled body post workout in this PHOTO
3 years of Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni’s Rangasthalam: Mega Powerstar says the memories will last a lifetime
VIDEO: RRR cast & crew leave Ram Charan overwhelmed by celebrating his birthday with fireworks, balloons, cake
Ram Charan’s RRR costar Jr NTR shares PHOTO & sends him wishes; Says he will cherish moments spent with him