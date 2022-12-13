EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan makes a special appearance for Prabhas on Unstoppable with NBK 2; Deets Inside

"The RRR star congratulated Prabhas for his upcoming films and also pulled his leg over the latest speculations on his dating life. They will take you along the memory lane with their exciting conversation," reveals a source close to the development.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable With NBK 2' has turned into a blockbuster hit this time again. The upcoming episode of the talk show featuring Baahubali's Prabhas and actor Gopichand will witness more entertainment and power like never before. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Ram Charan too made a special appearance on the show but through a voice call. "NBK phone called Ram Charan which was a huge surprise for Prabhas.

"Expect some fun banter and unfiltered conversations between Prabhas and Ram Charan with the men behind the magic, Balakrishna," adds the source. We have also heard, the ahaVideoIN makers are planning to release this 'massive' episode as a New Year special on December 30th or 31st. The announcement on the same will be out soon!

As earlier we reported, knowing Prabhas as an introverted personality and his first presence on an OTT show, this episode of 'Unstoppable with NBK 2' will be a pure treat to his fans. Balakrishna will bring out masti and the fun side of them together on the show.

Meanwhile, Unstoppable with NBK 2 host Balakrishna is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Veera Simha Reddy. The film will release in theatres on January 12.

