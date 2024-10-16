Top Telugu movies releasing in 2025: Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, Ram Charan starrer Game Changer to Prabhas' The Raja Saab

Tollywood is known for bringing some of the most unique stories to audiences. The year 2025 is going to be even more special as several Telugu movies are gearing up for release. With Ram Charan's Game Changer and Chiranjeevi's fantasy adventure Vishwambhara on the horizon, fans can look forward to an amazing lineup. Here’s a sneak peek at the Telugu films you won’t want to miss next year.

Game Changer

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is all set to hit the big screens on January 10, coinciding with the festive occasion of Pongal in 2025. Directed by S Shankar, the movie will revolve around the life of an officer who sets out on a mission to fight the corrupt political system. The film will also feature Kiara Advani as the female lead.

For the unversed, Game Changer was earlier scheduled to release in 2024 during Christmas. However, due to unknown reasons the production house decided to postpone the release date.

Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara starring Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan and others was earlier scheduled to release on January 10 in theaters. However, after Game Changer's postponement, the film might be pushed forward. According to Aakashavaani, the movie might release on May 9.

Nonetheless, the makers recently unveiled the teaser of Vishwambhara. This brief clip suggests that the film's narrative extends beyond just our planet. It showcases a mythical realm filled with unique creatures, such as fish-like birds and inhabitants with enormous ears. Yet, a dark force looms, threatening to disrupt their peaceful existence.

NBK 109

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film tentatively titled NBK 109 will also hit the big screens during the Sankranti festival in 2025. According to Aakashavaani, the movie will release on January 12. It will be interesting to see NBK 109 vs Game Changer in theaters during Pongal 2025.

Interestingly, NBK 109 was going to clash with Vishwambhara, but to make way for Game Changer, they postponed the film. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film will also feature Bollywood star Bobby Deol.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan, who has been busy with his political career, is all set to feature in the period action drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit. The film is currently being made on a whopping budget by the makers due to its fantasy elements.

According to Aakashavaani, the movie will hit the big screens on March 28. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the shooting of the Pawan Kalyan starrer might wrap up by November.

The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas as the main lead will release in theaters on April 10, 2025. Directed by Maruthi, the movie will also feature Thangalaan star Malavika Mohanan, along with Nidhhi Agerwal, in prominent roles. While not much is known about the Prabhas starrer, it is touted to be a horror comedy flick.

Speaking about The Raja Saab, the director once told the media, "We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is surely to leave audiences amazed."

War 2

War 2 starring Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan and others will reportedly get a pan-India release on August 14, 2025, during the Independence Day celebrations. This action thriller film will feature the Devara actor as the antagonist, which is quite thrilling for his fans. While most of the details about the movie are still under wraps, it can be said that Hrithik will reprise his role as spy Kabir alongside Jr NTR.

Are you excited to watch any of these movies in 2025? Let us know in the comments below.

