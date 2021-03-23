EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll as she jumps on to her second Bollywood project

The Dear Comrade and the soon-to-be Pan India actress is also tied up these days with the shooting of her upcoming South films, including Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

After wrapping up the Lucknow schedule for Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna is now all set for her second Bollywood project. However, the actress and makers have kept things under wraps. South beauty Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite has been the talking point of tinsel town. The Dear Comrade and the soon-to-be Pan India actress is also tied up these days with the shooting of her upcoming South films, including Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

A source close to the actress shared, "Rashmika is having a very jam-packed schedule these days, with work coming on to from all industries. She has recently wrapped up a schedule for Mission Majnu in Lucknow. She is now in Chennai for 'Sulthan', post which she will return to Mumbai for her next Bollywood film, which is kept under wraps for now. She is literally living the suitcase life, as she runs back and forth."

After being one of the much sought after actresses down south and with major hits, Rashmika is now foraying into Bollywood and is all set to win hearts across the nation.

She was recently spotted at Trivikram's office and there is a strong buzz, she might be a part of his next film which is with Jr NTR (tentatively titled NTR 30).

