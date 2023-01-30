EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu stood as a pillar during the filming of Shaakuntalam; DEETS INSIDE
Samantha has done 3 months of intense training to ace the classical gestures for Shaakuntalam.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam is all set to release on February 17 in all 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada. As we all know Samantha has made her way into the hearts of the masses in unconventional ways. For Shaakuntalam too, she left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Sam did workshops with renowned performing arts expert Mrs Aruna Bikshu to ace the classical gestures.
"Samantha has done 3 months of intense training to ace the classical gestures, graceful gait and the character nature of Shaakuntalam. She's trained under renowned performing arts expert Aruna Bikshu and also did workshops with her. Samantha also gave her own spin to make it more relevant to millennials while maintaining mythology standards," reveals a source close to the development."
In the peak Covid situation, Samantha stood as a pillar during the filming of Shaakuntalam. Known for being a perfectionist, she even shot during peak second wave of covid, so that filming is not delayed and the shoots in those massive sets are not stalled," adds the source.
Directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna, Shaakuntalam features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of Shakuntala while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, along with Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu and Gautami in supporting roles.
Meanwhile, rumours about Samantha planning to take a long sabbatical from work recently took social media by storm. Putting aside all the rumours the actress is back to work and is currently shooting for Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel India in Mumbai. Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting project including Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.
