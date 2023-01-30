EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu stood as a pillar during the filming of Shaakuntalam; DEETS INSIDE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam is all set to release on February 17 in all 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada. As we all know Samantha has made her way into the hearts of the masses in unconventional ways. For Shaakuntalam too, she left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Sam did workshops with renowned performing arts expert Mrs Aruna Bikshu to ace the classical gestures.

"Samantha has done 3 months of intense training to ace the classical gestures, graceful gait and the character nature of Shaakuntalam. She's trained under renowned performing arts expert Aruna Bikshu and also did workshops with her. Samantha also gave her own spin to make it more relevant to millennials while maintaining mythology standards," reveals a source close to the development."