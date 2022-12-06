EXCLUSIVE: Samantha to bounce back stronger; Likely to resume shoot of Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi soon

While she took a break from work for treatment in the USA and is now back in India, a little birdie told us Samantha is set to resume the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi soon.

We are aware of Samantha Ruth Prabhu 's unstoppable stardom which she has managed to achieve with unbeatable talent, and an authentic personality. A few weeks ago, The Family Man 2 actress took to social media and revealed that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She showed her fearless and brave side yet again.

"The new schedule of Kushi might begin on December 14 and Samantha is likely to join the shoot. However, the actress will confirm her availability closer to the date," reveals the source close to the development. One of the reasons why Samantha has earned a massive fan following is due to her unparalleled skills in her craft and dedication. The stunner is set to bounce back stronger than ever and will also start prepping for her role in Varun Dhawan's Citadel, set in the 1990s.

Citadel will mark the first collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Samantha. It’s the second association of Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Raj and DK after Family Man 2.

Kushi

Coming back to Kushi, the film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The music and background score are composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

During an exclusive Interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about why Kushi is not a pan-Indian film as it will release only in Tamil and Telugu. "It's related to the script. Kushi, the first half is entirely happening and a lot of it comes from me not knowing Hindi and being in Kashmir and stuff so it doesn't work if I put it here. Because if I release it in Hindi, I need to be a Hindi guy. So that whole space of the first half doesn't work so it's a technical reason. For that technical reason, we decided to keep it only to South states. It will work in any language that's not Hindi," Vijay shared.

