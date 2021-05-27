EXCLUSIVE: Santhosh Shoban says Ek Mini Katha isn't about one but all the guys; Talks of his prep for the role

Santhosh Shoban reveals he did his own bit of research for the role in the film. The reviews on this light-hearted, romantic-comedy with an underlying social message is garnering good response.

Ek Mini Katha has released today, May 27 and the lead actor, Santhosh Shoban reveals he did his own bit of research for the role in the film. The reviews on this light-hearted, romantic-comedy with an underlying social message is garnering good response from audiences on social media. Meanwhile, speaking about his preparation for the film, Santhosh Shoban shares, 'I did read up and I did my own bit of research. It’s a film that does not just deal with small penis syndrome, but there's a larger picture to it. It's not about just one guy, it is about all of us. In most phases of our life, we all feel that we are not enough. It deals with a bigger message.."

He further added, "I always told Gandhi sir ‘You did not write a good script. I think you wrote a great script.’ I truly believe it’s a great film, in the most mainstream commercial format. He had the courage to speak the truth. I wanted to get in the zone and read up about it but Gandhi sir and Karthik believe in timing and deal with performances on the spot. It is a new kind of performance preparation I have learnt from them."

"Thanks to Gandhi and Karthik, performing in this film was a smooth ride. I really didn’t have to work too hard, they knew what they wanted. I actually think, Gandhi and Karthik are secretly great performers themselves”, he concluded.

Venkatadri Express fame Merlapaka Gandhi shares, "I did my part of the research, studied about the subject that can make me understand the problem and the information that can be used in the film. I started reading articles about it, met doctors for this and the statistics of people being affected by this problem. We tried to add a little fun to this character and make it a fun film to watch.”

The film is directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi. Ek Mini Katha is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

