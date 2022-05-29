EXCLUSIVE: Sathyaraj recalls working with Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan; Wants to play 'dominating' villain again

"I'm very comfortable with them because I sport as a villain in one way because they allowed me to score as actors," says senior actor Sathyaraj who has entertained the audience with varied roles in more than 250 movies. I had the humble opportunity to indulge in a tête-à-tête with the legendary actor ahead of his film Veetla Vishesham's release, which is a Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Badhaai Ho.

Sathyaraj, as we all know is the villain of villains. He is among the supervillains who stood up against superstar Rajinikanth in the movies and equally managed to steal the show. To note, his role as Gopinath in Mr Bharath set a new benchmark for the villains in the industry.

Asked if he would love to work again alongside Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj, with a small, welcoming smile on his glowing silk face replied, "I have done so many films with Rajini and Kamal...When I was playing the villain, I did many films with Rajinikanth. For them only heroines changed then, the villain was always the same (laughs). In 1985, I did 27 films with him as a villain. So definitely, if I like the character, I would love to work with them. I'm very comfortable with them because then, I sport as a villain in one way. After all, they allowed me to score as actor. They always said 'let him do sir...what Satharaj wants to, let him do it.' That's how they encouraged me."

Ruled the silver screen with full-fledged grey shades in an inimitable style, Sathyaraj says he is ready to return as a villain. He started as a villain in the industry, featuring and graduated to being a hero.

My profession is like a picnic, nothing is challenging for me. Sathyaraj

Asked if he is ready to return as a villain if given a chance, the legendary actor replies, "Basically, I don't place (roles) anything! I wanted to enter the cinema 46 years ago and I acted first as a villain. At one point, I was a trendsetter as a villain and in some films, I got applause more than as a hero. There was also a scarcity of heroes and then the industry itself made me a hero...then I started learning dance and now, I'm a quite successful hero for nearly since 10 years now

With a warming smile, he adds, "I'm very much interested in playing a villain character but a dominating one, that's the main thing. If an offer comes, I would love to take it."



Best known for his role of Katappa in Baahubali, Sathyaraj looked uber-cool in a sweatshirt and joggers. Being the humble man he is, Sathyaraj reveals his favourite holiday destination is 'film sets'

"My profession is like a picnic, nothing is challenging for me. If any asks me which is your favourite holiday place, I say 'the shooting place'. (laughs) and acting is my hobby. That's how I enjoy my profession and I don't need a vacation," said Nadigan actor.

He also confessed to rejecting 'a lot of movies'. "I refused one of the films that turned out to be very big. I would not name it as the lead actor of the film will be hurt knowing he was the second option," reveals Sathyaraj.

Also Read| RJ Balaji on Badhaai Ho remake: Humour in Veetla Vishesham has come out better than the original- EXCLUSIVE