EXCLUSIVE: Shriya Saran recalls how Nuvve Nuvve changed her as a person and what she learned from Rajinikanth

Shriya Saran is one of the finest actresses in the industry owing to her good looks and talent. Currently, the actress is enjoying the massive success of her recently released film, Drishyam 2. Besides being a class actress, she is quite active on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her experience of working with some great actors like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhudeva and more.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shriya revealed how Nuvve Nuvve changed her as person. She was quoted saying,"As it's a film about a father and daughter so I learned how to control my emotions." She mentioned about what she got to learn from some of the greatest actors of the South. Talking about Chiranjeevi, the actress said, “He loves dancing and he taught me how to add your own flavours while you are learning something.” She further said that “Rajinikanth sir is so down to earth like he is brilliant and how taught me how to be nice with people.” He taught me about the rise and fall phases in the industry, said Shriya.

More in the interview

Furthermore, in the interview, Shriya shared her view on what she feels about RRR’s Oscar journey and how she faces the trolls. She also revealed about her pregnancy journey and how she missed the human touch during Covid.

About Shriya’s work

On the professional front, Shriya was recently seen in Drishyam 2 co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The actress soon will be seen with Sandalwood actors Upendra and Sudeep in the gangster drama Kabzaa. She will be seen in the role of Madhumathi in the movie touted to be an action entertainer. Kiccha Sudeep will also be seen in the lead role of Bharagava Bakshi in the flick. This highly-awaited drama will be released in several languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, along with the old versions of Odiya and Bengali.