EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shriya Saran on SS Rajamouli’s RRR joining Oscars race: It should get all that it deserves

N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan starrer RRR have been in news for a long time. The film has been nominated in two categories for next year's Golden Globe Awards. This news has made the makers very happy. SS Rajamouli’s directorial was released across the globe in four languages. In the film, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also seen. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shriya talked about many things including RRR’s Oscar race.

It deserves all…

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shriya shares her views on what she feels about RRR’s Oscar journey. “, I feel it is a great film. I feel Rajamouli sir has done a great job. He has worked really hard and I have seen him working like so all the time. And I feel the film like it should get all and whatever it deserve,” she added.

Talking about RRR, SS Rajamouli shared the news on Monday on his Twitter and wrote, “Thanks to the jury at Golden Globes for nominating RRR in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team...Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out.”