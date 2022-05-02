EXCLUSIVE: Sukumar making changes to Pushpa 2 script post Yash’s KGF 2 success? Producer Y Ravi Shankar reacts

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films. However, it was recently reported that after the humongous success of KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa director Sukumar is making changes to the script of the sequel in order to make it much bigger than the Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starrer. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pushpa producer Y Ravi Shankar clarified on the news.

“Nothing like that. What did KGF 2 do to affect our Pushpa 2? No changes, nothing. We have a high voltage script in hand already, why do we need to change the script? The high voltage script which he (Sukumar) has done from earlier, the same thing he is presenting in a very beautiful form. Recce (for locations) has been going on for one and a half months. We are shooting in the same forest where we shot for the first part,” says filmmaker Y Ravi Shankar.

Meanwhile, we had earlier reported that the makers of Pushpa 2 are conceptualising some larger-than-life action sequences, which will feature Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The source had informed that the scenes will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has seen in part 1. The second part is expected to roll in July.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Allu Arjun had expressed his excitement for Pushpa 2. “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best,” the actor had said.

Also Read | Venkatesh & Varun Tej's F3 trailer to release on May 9; Maari director Balaji announces Hindi debut film