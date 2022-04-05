Pushpa 2 EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil to ft. in BIG action scenes; Samantha likely to be in sequel too

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa: The Rise released in December last year, and received an encouraging response from the audience with some of its dialogues, songs, and dance steps still going viral on social media. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2, and Pinkvilla has an interesting update on this much awaited action-drama. While the pre-production on the film has already begun, the makers are planning some larger-than-life action sequences for Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

“Both their characters will lock horns in part 2 and the makers are working on conceptualising massive action sequences involving the duo. The scenes will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has already seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to be a part of those sequences,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu too had made a special appearance in the song “Oo Antava” in part 1. According to our source, the actress is likely to be a part of the sequel too. “Everyone loved Samantha in the song, and the makers are keen to cast her in Pushpa 2 as well for another special number. However, they will approach her once they have finalised the track. The music as of now is still being composed,” adds the informer.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Allu Arjun had opened up about his excitement for Pushpa 2. “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best,” the actor had said.

