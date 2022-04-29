Box Office: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey disappoints at the box office; Yash’s KGF 2 heads towards further glory  

Jersey ended its week on a dismal note with numbers little less than Rs. 20 cr nett for week 1. KGF : Chapter 2 in its second week emerged as the first choice among moviegoers by adding a spectacular Rs. 78.65 cr nett in its tally. The film has a lot of steam left and Eid festivities will help the film have a smooth third week. The film is on course to become the second highest-grossing film of all time in Hindi language after Baahubali 2 which royally holds the first position. Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 have released in theatres today but neither of the films has been able to put on a show looking at the morning occupancies.



Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor added Rs. 1.20 cr nett on Thursday for a cumulative week 1 total of Rs. 19.60 cr nett. The film’s exhibition has been significantly reduced in its second week primarily due to two new Hindi releases and of course because of a lacklustre first week at the box office. The film will target Rs. 25 cr nett in its lifetime run and this is despite favourable reviews. The film has had a disastrous fate at the box office, like most Hindi films that have been released post-pandemic barring a couple.



Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon added Rs. 5.40 cr nett on its second Thursday for a cumulative week 2 of Rs. 78.65 cr nett. The second week of KGF: Chapter 2 is spectacular considering that it is a mass film. The film is expected to dominate the Eid weekend and it is a rarity that a dubbed Kannada film will give two new Hindi Eid releases a run for their money and that too in its third week. The film is closing in on the second position as far as lifetime collections are concerned for the Hindi version. Overall, the film is expected to hit Rs. 1000 cr gross worldwide in its third weekend and it is to be seen if it can match RRR or not. The film is an all-time blockbuster.



SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi), led by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is at the business end of its run in Hindi. The film collected Rs. 20 lakh nett on its fifth Thursday and not much can be expected out of the movie in the coming weeks unless there is a reallocation of screens in favour of the movie. The film has done very good business considering that it was a non-sequel film with two lesser-known faces. It is yet another Super-Hit for SS Rajamouli.



Two new Hindi releases have taken a significant amount of screens so it is to be seen how the holdover releases perform at the box office. There is a lot of reshuffling that can be expected if the new Eid releases don’t live up to their expectations.



The day-wise nett box office collection of Jersey, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:

Jersey

Friday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Saturday – Rs. 5.00 cr

Sunday – Rs. 5.20 cr

Monday – Rs. 1.70 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 1.50 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 1.30 cr

Thursday – Rs. 1.20 cr

Total = Rs. 19.60 cr

KGF Chapter 2

Extended week 1 total – Rs. 263.35 cr

2nd Friday – Rs. 11.50 cr

2nd Saturday – Rs. 17.50 cr

2nd Sunday – Rs. 22.50 cr

2nd Monday – Rs. 8.00 cr

2nd Tuesday – Rs. 7.50 cr

2nd Wednesday – Rs. 6.25 cr

2nd Thursday – Rs. 5.40 cr

Total = Rs. 342 cr

RRR

4 week total – Rs. 256.50 cr

5th Friday – Rs. 85 lakh

5th Saturday – Rs. 1 cr

5th Sunday – Rs. 1.35 cr

5th Monday – Rs. 40 lakh

5th Tuesday – Rs. 35 lakh

5th Wednesday – Rs. 25 lakh

5th Thursday – Rs. 20 lakh

Total = Rs. 260.90 cr



